No pre-poll alliance in Telangana: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah. Photo: AP

Hyderabad: Refuting that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has any understanding or pre-poll alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday said that his party will contest the upcoming assembly elections on its own and that there is no confusion about it. Shah, who landed in Hyderabad on Saturday morning to launch the BJP’s poll campaign, stated that the BJP led centre gave Telangana over ₹2 lakh crore in the last 4.5 years, and alleged that the TRS did not utilise it well for the state’s development.

Coming down heavily on TRS supremo and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Shah claimed that the state government did not set-up the required infrastructure in many districts after the erstwhile nine (out of 10) were reorganised a few years ago. “We don’t oppose the reorganization of districts, but it is the responsibility of the government to establish collector offices, district police superintendent offices, new circles etc,” said Shah, while addressing a press conference at the BJP’s head office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The BJP national president alleged that the Rao-led government had blocked the Centre’s programmes in the state and that not more than 15% of the total beneficiaries had availed of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana insurance scheme in Telangana. “Both the TRS and Congress do appeasement (politics),” added Shah.

Shah, launching BJP’s campaign in the state, later proceeded to Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting on Saturday. His second visit to Telangana came in a short span of time after he had visited Hyderabad for a day in July to chalk out the party’s campaign strategy for the state. While the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and the Telangana Jana Samithi have stitched up a grand alliance, the BJP and TRS have both said that they will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections alone.

When asked about the recent surge in fuel prices, Shah said that the issue is a concern for the centre and that foreign factors are responsible for the price hike. “The government will take a stand on it soon in public,” he added.

Earlier slated to be held in April-May 2019, assembly elections in Telangana be advanced as former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who is currently chief minister of the caretaker government, dissolved the state assembly on 6 September precipitating early elections. The ECI also advanced the final revision of electoral rolls, which was originally scheduled for January 2019, to 8 October.