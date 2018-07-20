Hug-hug, wink-wink: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over Rafale, unemployment, lynchings

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the NDA government during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas on Friday.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that opposition parties along with some members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were joining hands to defeat the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections.

In a surprise gesture, Gandhi, on ending his speech in the Lok Sabha, walked across the well of House to Modi and hugged him. Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the NDA government during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kesineni Srinivas, accusing it of corruption and also criticizing it for being silent on rising incidents of violence against Dalits, minorities and tribals.

The Congress president also said that while the Union government was ready to waive loans taken by industrialists, it had not provided the same respite to farmers who have repeatedly urged the government to write off farm loans.

“All the opposition parties and some people from the ruling alliance are coming together to defeat the Prime Minister in the coming elections...There are incidents of violence against Dalits, minorities and tribals but the Prime Minister is silent on these issues. These incidents of violence are not against an individual but an attack on Parliament and the Constitution, which was prepared by (B.R.) Ambedkar,” he said.

Gandhi launched a scathing attack on defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing the NDA of “magically” increasing the cost of each Rafale aircraft that India had procured from France. He also alleged that some industrialists had benefitted from the Rafale deal.

“The Rafale deal was cemented when Congress was in power and the cost of each aircraft was set at ₹520 crore. After the Prime Minister’s visit, the price went up magically to ₹1,600 crore. The government claimed that there was a secrecy pact not to disclose the cost of each aircraft even though there is none,” Gandhi said.

The BJP leadership has decided to move a privilege motion against Gandhi, accusing him of making false allegations against the sitting defence minister of the country, even as Sitharaman refuted the charges levelled by the Congress president.

“Everybody can see the kind of money that is spent on the Prime Minister’s marketing and where that money comes from. Everyone understands the Prime Minister’s relations with some businessmen. One of them benefitted to the tune of approximately ₹45,000 crore in the Rafale deal. The Prime Minister must explain why this contract was taken from the youngsters of Karnataka and given to this businessman. The Prime Minister has not been truthful. He’s not a chowkidaar (watchman) but a bhagidar (co-conspirator),” Gandhi said.

France on Friday said details of the deal signed with India for the sale of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft were classified under the terms of an earlier pact inked in 2008.

“We have noted the statement of Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a security agreement that legally binds the two states to protect the classified information provided by the partner that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France,” the spokesperson of the French ministry of Europe and foreign affairs said.

Gandhi said the youth of the country were still waiting for Modi to fulfil his promise to provide jobs.

“In 2016-17, only 4 lakh youths got jobs. The youth in India believed in the Prime Minister. In every speech of his he said that he would give employment to 2 crore people every year but the reality is very different,” Gandhi said.

Elizabeth Roche contributed to the story.