 1 killed, 3 injured in suspected cylinder blast in IISc, Bengaluru - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

1 killed, 3 injured in suspected cylinder blast in IISc, Bengaluru

The police are yet to determine the cause or nature of the explosion

Last Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 08 00 PM IST
Sharan Poovanna
The IISc is counted among one of the best globally. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
The IISc is counted among one of the best globally. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: A suspected cylinder blast in a research laboratory in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, claimed the life of one and injured three others on Wednesday afternoon, the police said in a statement.

Thirty-two year old researcher Manoj Kumar from Kollegala was killed at the institute, counted among one of the best globally. The three injured Kartik, Naresh Kumar and Atulya are admitted to M.S.Ramaiah hospital. The incident happened at the Hypersonic and Shockwave research centre.

“All the above are employees of Super Wave Technology Pvt Ltd,” according to a statement by the Bengaluru Police, who added that the affected people were on an internship.

An IISC spokesperson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

The police are yet to determine the cause or nature of the explosion. PTI reported that it was due to a blast in a cylinder containing some gas.

The private start-up had a tie up with IISc and carrying out experiments related to its research, PTI added, quoting senior police officials.

First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 08 00 PM IST
Topics: IISc Indian Institute of Science IISc cylinder blast cylinder blast cylinder blast at IISc

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »