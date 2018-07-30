GST rate cut is credit negative for Indian economy: Moody’s

GST rates on a number of consumer durable items, including refrigerators, washing machines and small TVs, were cut with effect from 27 July. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts will exert pressure on India’s fiscal consolidation and are therefore credit negative, Moody’s Investor Service said on Monday. In a research note, Moody’s said the estimated revenue loss from the GST rate cuts would be around 0.04%-0.08% of the GDP annually. “Although the proportion of revenue loss is small, the vacillation in tax rates creates uncertainty around government revenue and comes amid persistent upside risks to its expenditures,” Moody’s said.

GST rates on a number of consumer durable items, such as refrigerators, washing machines and small television sets, were lowered with effect from 27 July.

“The tax cuts, which follow cuts in January 2018 and November 2017, will weigh on the government’s revenue collections and are credit negative because they will pressure the government’s fiscal consolidation effort, which is already diminished relative to the original fiscal deficit targets set last year,” Moody’s said.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley had said in a blogpost last week that the total revenue loss to the exchequer from all the rate cuts effected since GST rollout on 1 July 2017 was ₹ 70,000 crore.

Moody’s said the frequent rate changes would make achieving the GST collection targets difficult although it would boost consumption demand.

“Despite initial disruptions to implementation, the GST collection has increased since December 2017, but iterative changes to tax rates create downside risks to the target of ₹ 7.4 trillion ($100 billion) for the full fiscal year,” the note said, adding that GST collections would be an important driver of future government revenue because of a wider tax base and tax buoyancy.

Moody’s said risks to India’s fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 were emerging from both the revenue and the expenditure sides.

“We had considered the central government’s 3.3% deficit target for fiscal 2018 to be achievable, but risks are toward the downside, given the potential shortfall in GST collections. Meanwhile, upside pressure on expenditures stems from a new minimum support pricing formula for agricultural products and higher social spending,” Moody’s added.