2019 Lok Sabha elections: TDP and TRS gearing up to play key role

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, which have consolidated their positions since the bifurcation of the state four years ago, are looking to play a bigger role in national politics in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

While TRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao is looking to form a non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has been asserting that the BJP will not form the next government at the Centre.

KCR has been in touch with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh Janata Congress leader Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi, Janta Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

“If you see recent by-polls, regional parties have won and emerged stronger wherever the BJP has lost for most parts. KCR has been saying that regional powers will play a key role in the next elections,” said a TRS MP, adding that the party expects to win 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, compared to 11 in 2014.

The TDP will play a crucial rule in the general elections. The public sentiment is completely against the BJP for failing to keep its promises,” said TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, adding that like the Congress was decimated in the 2014 polls, “the same will happen to the BJP”.

“Both the TRS and TDP will become part of a fractured mandate in 2019, because with 25 and 17 MPs, they alone do not have much of a say. If the public falls for the ‘who if not Modi’ perception, it is advantage BJP. If not, there will definitely be new allies,” observed political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.