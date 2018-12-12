Mayawati extends support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

BSP chief Mayawati. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended her party’s support to form government in Madhya Pradesh, and in Rajasthan if required. Mayawati’s decision will not only consolidate Congress’ tally in both states but will also break the deadlock over alliance talks for the 2019 general elections.

“The main aim for our party was to ensure that BJP stays out of power but sadly we could not do it on our own...despite our party not agreeing completely on Congress’ policies and thoughts, we have decided to extend our support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh to form the government” Mayawati said.

“If in the same context, if Congress requires our support in Rajasthan then there too, to avoid BJP coming to power, we will extend our support to them.”

Congress ended up being the single-largest party in both states, but fell short of the halfway mark by one and two seats in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. BSP has won two seats in Madhya Pradesh and six in Rajasthan. Congress is confident of forming governments in both states with support from smaller parties and independents. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) is also likely to offer its support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, Mayawati’s call to electorally support Congress came during the same set of elections, in which she had teamed with Ajit Jogi to provide a third front alternative in Chhattisgarh. The alliance performed poorly in the state which Congress swept, and is being seen as one of the key reasons for Mayawati’s quick call.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, both parties were in pre-poll alliance talks in all three states, but BSP announced its support to Jogi over ‘delay’ by the Congress, ending chances for a possible alliance in other two states as well.

If Mayawati’s offer of support leads to the beginning of ties between the two parties, it could have an impact on Congress’ attempt of stitching together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the general elections next year.

Also read: Next challenge for Congress: Selecting a CM