Imran Khan renews call for dialogue with India, defends Navjot Singh Sidhu

Imran Khan thanked Sidhu for attending his inauguration in Islamabad on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Pakistan’s new prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday renewed his call for dialogue and trade with India as he expressed support for Indian cricketer politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has found himself at the centre of a controversy after attending Khan’s swearing-in over the weekend.

In two Twitter posts, Khan thanked Sidhu for attending his inauguration in Islamabad on Saturday during which Sidhu was seated next to Masood Khan, the president of what is known as “Azad Kashmir” the section of Kashmir that India considers as being under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. Sidhu has also found himself at the centre of a storm for hugging Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa ahead of the ceremony on Saturday. India considers the Pakistan army led by Bajwa as supportive of terrorist activities against India and that all policy vis-a-vis India to be controlled and drawn up by it.

“I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace & was given amazing love & affection by ppl of Pakistan,” Khan, who heads Pakistan’s Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) said in his first post on Twitter.

“Those in India who targeted him are doing a gt disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace our ppl cannot progress (sic)” Khan said in the same post.

“To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts incl Kashmir: The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” the Pakistan prime minister said mirroring the comments he made on 26 July, a day after national polls in Pakistan put his PTI party ahead of its rivals in the National Assembly.

Khan’s comments came a day after India revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Khan coinciding with his swearing-in on Saturday in which he said India was looking for “constructive and meaningful engagement” with its neighbour. Modi’s missive also recalled a telephonic conversation with Khan on 30 July, “in which they spoke of their shared vision to bring peace, security and prosperity in the Indian subcontinent, in order to make it free of terror and violence, and to focus on development,” a person familiar with the developments said.

Khan’s comments also came on a day when Sidhu, facing flak for his Pakistan visit, defended his trip and told reporters in Chandigarh that his visit was not a “political” one but in response to a “warm invitation from a friend.” Sidhu also said he hugged Bajwa in an “emotional” moment, when the Pakistan army chief told him that they were making efforts to open the corridor from India’s Dera Baba Nanak to the Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib, a PTI report said.

Since Saturday, Sidhu has been slammed by the opposition and has received brickbats from his own party, the Congress and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for hugging Bajwa. “I think that was wrong for him to have shown the affection he did for the Pakistani Army chief,” Amarinder Singh was quoted as telling reporters earlier.

On Tuesday, Sidhu said that he wanted “to make it clear that this meeting took place in Islamabad at a time when General Bajwa reached the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.”

“He met me with enthusiasm after seeing me sitting in the first row. Immediately, he told me that they were making efforts to open the corridor from India’s Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur Sahib … to facilitate the pilgrims to pay obeisance on the occasion of 550th ‘Prakash Diwas’ of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” Sidhu said.

“Without a thought, this thing said by Gen Bajwa was an emotional moment for me and the result (the hug) was for everyone to see. After that brief meeting in the gathering, I had no meeting with General Bajwa,” Sidhu said adding that he was disappointed and hurt by the criticism over this sudden meeting.