News In Numbers: Aditya Ghosh quits as IndiGo president

Under Aditya Ghosh’s leadership, IndiGo grew to become India’s largest domestic passenger airline and the world’s fourth-largest low-budget airline. File photo: Bloomberg

10

What is it? The number of years Aditya Ghosh served as IndiGo’s president. He was put in the driver’s seat two years after the airline was founded.

Why is it important? Under his leadership, IndiGo grew to become India’s largest domestic passenger airline and the world’s fourth-largest low-budget airline. Its domestic market share doubled to 39.6% in 2016-17 from 20.3% in 2011-12, and it reported its ninth straight year of profit in 2016-17. Ghosh’s stint saw IndiGo place record aircraft orders worth billions and sail through a successful public listing. However, the airline went through a rough patch last year.

Tell me more: His surprise exit comes at a time when IndiGo is looking to make an international push. IndiGo’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia has been appointed as its interim chief executive officer.

1953

What is it? The year in which the Korean war ended, though both North Korea and South Korea continued to be hostile to each other as no peace treaty was signed.

Why is it important? On Friday, South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to officially declare the end of the Korean War this year to establish a permanent peace agreement and denuclearise the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not carry specific commitments and Seoul has warned that getting North Korea to give up nuclear weapons is a difficult task.

Tell me more: Kim Jong-un has promised to close the nuclear test site in his country in May if the US promises not to attack his country. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said his meeting with the North Korean leader may happen over the next 3-4 weeks.

12

What is it? The number of days within its deadline the Indian government has said it has electrified all its villages.

Why is it important? When Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in May 2014, there were 18,452 villages without electricity. Now, all of 597,464 census villages are electrified. However, this doesn’t mean all Indians have access to power given the government’s definition of electrification and the government’s promise of providing uninterrupted power supply to all households by March 2019 seems to be a difficult task.

Tell me more: According to a 2017 World Bank report, over a billion people do not have access to electricity globally, with India and Nigeria topping the list of the world’s most power-deficient nations.

17%

What is it? The percentage drop in area covered by India’s flagship crop insurance scheme, according to a government panel.

Why is it important? Area covered by the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana fell from 57.1 million hectares in 2016-17 to 47.5 million hectares in 2017-18. Launched with much fanfare in 2016-17, the scheme promised to offer affordable crop insurance, and take this risk-management tool from the fringes to the mainstream for farmers.

Tell me more: The panel pointed out that fewer insurers were bidding to service rainfed areas that were prone to drought, resulting in premium rates that went up to 25% of the sum insured.

5

What is it? Number of drivers out of the top six whose race was compromised by incidents in an accident-ridden Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

Why is it important? The two Red Bull drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen collided with each other, Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari flatspotted a tyre during an ambitious pass, Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes had a rear puncture with the race in his pocket, and Kimi Raikkonen was mostly in catch-up mode after an early accident. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the race to lead the drivers’ championship for the first time in 2018.

Tell me more: The Red Bull incident was the most severe, leading to both Red Bull drivers being censured by the team management.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data.