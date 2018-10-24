CBI director Alok Verma sent on leave, headquarters sealed
While the case load of both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana has been taken away temporarily and passed onto Rao, the CBI headquarters in New Delhi was sealed on Wednesday morning.
Last Published: Wed, Oct 24 2018. 08 30 AM IST
New Delhi: The government has finally weighed in on the intra- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) war, sending both director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on leave with immediate effect.
In an order dated 23 October, the appointments committee of the cabinet stated that M. Nageshwar Rao, currently serving as the joint director of the CBI, has been appointed the interim director.
These developments come just a day after Verma wrote to the Prime Minister’s office seeking Asthana’s suspension.
First Published: Wed, Oct 24 2018. 08 30 AM IST
