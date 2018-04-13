PM Narendra Modi to roll out Aysuhman Bharat tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi. Under Ayushman Bharat, the govt has decided to transform 1.5 lakh sub health centres to health and wellness centres in a bid to provide comprehensive primary healthcare. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a health and wellness centre at the Jangla Development Hub in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, rolling out the union government’s ambitious health assurance programme—Ayushman Bharat on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital on the same day. Under Ayushman Bharat, the government has decided to transform 1.5 lakh sub health centres to health and wellness centres in a bid to provide comprehensive primary healthcare.

“The prime minister will also interact with a number of people, and will be briefed on several development initiatives. At the inauguration of the health and wellness centre, he will interact with Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. He will visit a model Anganwadi Centre, and interact with Anganwadi workers and beneficiary children of Poshan Abhiyan,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

“He will visit a Haat Bazaar health kiosk and interact with health workers. He will inaugurate a bank branch at Jangla and distribute loan sanction letters under the Mudra Scheme to select beneficiaries. He will also interact with Rural Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees,” the statement said.

Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (NHPM) dubbed as ‘Modicare’, aims to benefit around 50 crore people (from about 10 crore families) by providing coverage from secondary and many tertiary hospitalizations.