PM Narendra Modi to roll out Aysuhman Bharat tomorrow
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a health and wellness centre at the Jangla Development Hub in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, rolling out the union government’s ambitious health assurance programme—Ayushman Bharat on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.
The prime minister will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital on the same day. Under Ayushman Bharat, the government has decided to transform 1.5 lakh sub health centres to health and wellness centres in a bid to provide comprehensive primary healthcare.
“The prime minister will also interact with a number of people, and will be briefed on several development initiatives. At the inauguration of the health and wellness centre, he will interact with Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. He will visit a model Anganwadi Centre, and interact with Anganwadi workers and beneficiary children of Poshan Abhiyan,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.
“He will visit a Haat Bazaar health kiosk and interact with health workers. He will inaugurate a bank branch at Jangla and distribute loan sanction letters under the Mudra Scheme to select beneficiaries. He will also interact with Rural Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees,” the statement said.
Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (NHPM) dubbed as ‘Modicare’, aims to benefit around 50 crore people (from about 10 crore families) by providing coverage from secondary and many tertiary hospitalizations.
Latest News »
- SC seeks attorney general’s help to examine plea on allocation of cases
- Binani Cement withdraws plea in Supreme Court for out-of-court settlement
- Andrew Yule sells early harvest tea from Mim estate, Darjeeling at record price
- India’s forex reserves at record high of $424.864 billion
- Ahmedabad Mumbai bullet train to be fully operational by 2023: Railway Board
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
The ICICI Bank board owes it to its investors to clear the air
Is Reliance Jio set to take over the digital lives of Indians?
Court verdict on Bt cotton a blow to Monsanto, but not the end of the road
In an election year, investors should stay away from Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL
What should investors look for in the March quarter results?