Historian Ram Guha to join Ahmedabad University as professor

Historian Ram Guha. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Historian Ramachandra Guha will join the Ahmedabad University and develop a multi-disciplinary study of history, the university said on Tuesday.

Guha will join as the Shrenik Lalbhai Chair Professor of Humanities and Director of the Gandhi Winter School at the university’s School of Arts and Sciences.

Guha will develop a multi-disciplinary curriculum to address intersection of history and other streams in humanities, as well as “explore how history can enrich diverse disciplines, spanning technology, business and even specialisations such as life-sciences, heritage management or environment and energy”.

“With the interest in liberal education gaining impetus in India, Dr. Guha will bring his interpretation of history, including environmental, political, contemporary and even cricket history, to develop interesting and powerful programmes and research that stand at the confluence of various disciplines,” according to Pankaj Chandra, vice-chancellor of the university.

“Equally important, his presence will help the university build our own dialogue around Gandhi,” said Chandra, a former director of IIM-Bangalore.

“I have known and loved Ahmedabad ever since my first visit there 40 years ago; to now return, to teach and work in the city where Mahatma Gandhi made his home and nurtured the freedom movement, excites me beyond measure,” Guha said.

Guha, well regarded for his writings on Mahatma Gandhi, has rich teaching experience, including stints at the universities of Yale and Stanford. He has also taught at the University of California at Berkeley as well as at the London School of Economics.