Karnataka election results: Siddaramaiah resigns after Congress defeat
Siddaramaiah also announced the Congress’ support to the Janata Dal (Secular) to form the government as the state headed for a hung assembly
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 05 16 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday resigned from his post after the Congress was voted out of power in the Assembly elections.
He met Governor Vajubhai Vala and handed over his resignation, official sources said.
The chief minister went to Raj Bhavan after announcing the Congress’ support to the Janata Dal (Secular) to form the government as the state headed for a hung assembly. Siddaramaiah, who contested from two constituencies, won Badami, but lost Chamudeshwari in Mysuru.
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 05 16 PM IST
