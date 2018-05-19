 IMD warns of thunderstorm, squall in Delhi-NCR tonight - Livemint
IMD warns of thunderstorm, squall in Delhi-NCR tonight

India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with wind with speed of over 80 kmph would hit the Delhi-National Capital Region tonight
Last Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 10 20 PM IST
PTI
On 17 May, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that a thunderstorm would hit the Delhi-NCR late tonight.

A dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with squall and wind with speed of over 80 kmph would hit the Delhi-National Capital Region, the IMD said in a statement.

On 17 May, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital.

An 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured in the dust storm that hit Delhi in the early hours on 16 May.

First Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 10 00 PM IST
