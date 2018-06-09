Dust storm, light rain in Delhi
Delhi recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the MeT office
Last Published: Sat, Jun 09 2018. 06 13 PM IST
New Delhi: A dust storm, with winds gusting up to 70 kmph, hit the national capital on Saturday evening, bringing some relief from the searing heat.
The weatherman said light rain was witnessed in many areas.
The dust storm pushed the temperature down by a few notches on what was a sultry day.
The city recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT office. The humidity levels were recorded at 71%.
First Published: Sat, Jun 09 2018. 06 07 PM IST
