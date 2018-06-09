Dust storm, light rain in Delhi

Representational image. Light rain was witnessed in many areas of Delhi on Saturday evening, the weatherman said. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A dust storm, with winds gusting up to 70 kmph, hit the national capital on Saturday evening, bringing some relief from the searing heat.

The weatherman said light rain was witnessed in many areas.

The dust storm pushed the temperature down by a few notches on what was a sultry day.

The city recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT office. The humidity levels were recorded at 71%.