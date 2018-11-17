Maoist threat: 50,000 Telengana policemen on duty in four districts

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana goes to polls on 7 December and the results will be out along with that of four other states on 11 December. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Saturday increased security in four Maoist-affected districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to ensure smooth passage of the December 7 polls. About 50,000-plus policemen in addition to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been posted across 400-odd polling booths in the four districts, which have identified as sensitive.

The four districts where the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), or CPI (Maoist), are active include Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem (Asifabad).

“We are taking all precautions in those four districts, as the CPIM may create some disturbances even though the Maoist outfit has not been very active in Telangana for about a decade,” additional director-general of police (law and order) Jitenter told Mint.

In wake of the CPI (Maoist) threat, Telengana’s chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar said in a press conference last week that the police had been asked to increase security.

Telangana goes to polls on 7 December and the results will be out along with that of four other states on 11 December. “In the past, the CPI (Maoist) sent its cadre each time during elections, but they were neutralized. The state police will make all efforts to see that no major Maoist activity took place,” Jitender said. Some members of the banned outfit were caught by the police recently in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Jayshankar Bhupalpally districts, he added.

Last December, Ginugu Narasimha Reddy, also known as Jampanna, 55, a central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered to the Telangana police. Reddy was a native of Mahbubabad district, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head and was involved in more than 100 cases. His wife Hinge Anitha, 37, who also surrendered with him, was also a district committee member of the CPI (Maoist)’s Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh divisional committee in Odisha.