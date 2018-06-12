Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Modi, says he betrayed farmers, youth

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a meeting of the party’s booth-level workers in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had betrayed the farmers and youth of India by failing to provide the “right prices for agriculture produce and jobs” in four years.

The Congress, if voted to power in 2019, would provide higher remunerative prices for farm produce and jobs to the youths, Gandhi told 10,000-plus booth workers of the party in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai during a daylong visit to the city. “Only the Congress can provide the right prices for farm produce and jobs,” he said.

Gandhi said Modi had brought tears to the eyes of farmers and youth in India through his policies. “The fear that Modiji now has of farmers, of youth, is reflected in his voice. Do you sense any fear in my voice?” he asked the Congress workers.

The Congress president said his party was distinct from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the sense that while the Congress had fought to free the country from British rule, the RSS and BJP were divisive forces.

Perhaps conscious of the fact that he was in Maharashtra, Gandhi made it a point to criticize the RSS and Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar. He said when “Savarkarji was begging the British with folded hands to grant him amnesty, several Congress workers and leaders who participated in the freedom struggle were spending 25 to 30 years in prison.”

The Congress president accused the BJP government of large-scale corruption and said the media was under unprecedented pressure to not report the wrong-doings of the current government. “Please write something about Jay Shah (son of BJP president Amit Shah). I know you are under some pressure not to,” he said.