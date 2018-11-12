Ananth Kumar’s death gives Congress an outside chance to re-enter Bengaluru in 2019

Ministers of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Vijay Goel pay their last respects to union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Ananth Kumar, the 59-year-old six-time parliamentarian, died on Monday leaving a power vacuum in the Bengaluru South constituency that could give the Congress an outside chance to reclaim some lost ground from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

With just a few months to go before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign gathers steam, the Congress has been eyeing a piece of the city that has been firmly under the control of the BJP. All three parliamentary seats in Bengaluru--North, South and Central--are with the BJP and the Congress is hoping to turn some of this to its favour after it won 15 out of 28 assembly seats in May.

“If someone from his family contests, only then it could be in their favour,” a senior Congress leader said, requesting not to be named. Kumar won his first elections in 1996 against the Congress’ Varalaxmi Gundu Rao, wife of a former chief minister of Karnataka, and held the seat till 2014 when he defeated Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. But the party lost some ground to the Congress, including the Jayanagar assembly seat, in May.

Though active in public life through their not-for-profit organisation, Adamya Chetana, Kumar’s wife Tejashwini Ananth Kumar has steered clear of providing any indication of her interest in entering electoral politics, even though many party workers see her as the natural replacement.

Though Karnataka’s politics is caste dictated, urban centres, especially Bengaluru, have voting patterns different from other parts of the state. The state’s electorate also has a tendency of voting for different parties at state and national levels. For the Congress, holding on to Karnataka at all costs was important to help the party revive its sagging fortunes at the Centre.

The elevation of Dinesh Gundu Rao, a Brahmin, as president of the state Congress was seen as a strategy to broaden the party’s social spectrum to help in seats like Bengaluru South, which has a large number of middle class Hindu households. According to the 2011 census, Bengaluru South has 88.23% Hindus, 7.03% Muslims and 4.12% Christians, among other categories.

The previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government focused on the backward classes, but the incumbent coalition of the JD(S)-Congress has widened its social outreach, including a grant of ₹25 crore to establish the ‘Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board’ and celebrating (Adi) Shankaracharya Jayanti all over the state.

Krishna Byre Gowda of the Congress had, in an earlier interaction with Mint, said the Congress had a good chance to win both the north and central Bengaluru constituencies in 2009, if not for the wrong choice of candidates. He went on to add that though the party corrected this in 2014, the ‘Modi wave’ had helped the BJP across the country.

Gowda had lost to Kumar by a margin of around 37,000 votes in 2009.

“A sympathy wave works mostly in by-elections and not in a general election,” a Bengaluru-based political analyst said, requesting not to be named. He said the Congress had done well in both corporation as well as assembly elections in the city, including regaining seats like Jayanagar, and this gave the party a good chance to regain some lost ground.