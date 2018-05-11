Karnataka elections: EC postpones polling in Rajrajeshwari Nagar seat

Polling officials check EVMs and other election material at their respective booths on the eve of Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday ordered postponement of elections to the Rajrajeshwari Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka saying there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

Polling in the constituency will now be held on 28 May now and counting will be on 31 May. The decision comes days after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were recovered from a flat in the constituency, leading to a slugfest between the BJP and the Congress. Karnataka goes to polls on Saturday.