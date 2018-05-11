Karnataka elections: EC postpones polling in Rajrajeshwari Nagar seat
Polling in Rajrajeshwari Nagar constituency will now be held on 28 May now and counting will be on 31 May
Last Published: Fri, May 11 2018. 07 53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday ordered postponement of elections to the Rajrajeshwari Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka saying there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.
Polling in the constituency will now be held on 28 May now and counting will be on 31 May. The decision comes days after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were recovered from a flat in the constituency, leading to a slugfest between the BJP and the Congress. Karnataka goes to polls on Saturday.
First Published: Fri, May 11 2018. 07 51 PM IST
More From Politics »
- GoM on sops for digital payments under GST to study revenue impact
- Govt cleared 3 FDI proposals worth Rs3,250 crore in April
- Facebook responds to govt notice on data breach; Cambridge Analytica’s reply awaited
- Unlike BJP, Congress doesn’t hit below the belt: Divya Spandana
- Karnataka Elections 2018: The key numbers to know ahead of voting day
Latest News »
Allahabad Bank reports Q4 loss of Rs3,509 crore as NPAs rise
GoM on sops for digital payments under GST to study revenue impact
SpiceJet continues to soar, Q4 profit up 10.8% to Rs46.1 crore
Canara Bank posts Rs4,860 crore loss in Q4 as NPA provisions jump three-fold
Barclays CEO fined $1.5 million for trying to unmask whistleblower
Mark to Market »
Eicher Motors’ investors tone down expectations as Enfield growth slows
Blue Dart’s premium valuations under pressure as recovery remains tepid
Indian Bank: one step forward, two steps back on asset quality
Asian Paints Q4: a few bright spots on a dull canvas
ABB India’s profit margins, order book betray expectations