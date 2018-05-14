What happens to the seized liquor and gold?

542,230.49 litres of alcohol was seized in the run-up to Karnataka’s assembly elections. Ahmed Raza Khan/Mint

Bengaluru: What happens to the 542,230.49 litres of alcohol that was seized in the run-up to Karnataka’s assembly elections? Much of it is likely be destroyed.

The only exceptions will be in cases where the state’s excise department can prove that duty on the liquor has been paid, that it can be traced back to a retailer, and no other breach of rules has occurred.

With Karnataka’s elections viewed as one that could define the fortunes of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the state turned into a battleground with money, might and manipulation used in full force to win a favourable verdict.

It led to the seizure of 542,230.49 litres of liquor worth Rs24.83 crore as of 14 May, according to data from the chief electoral officer, Karnataka. That includes everything from beer to hard liquor (or spirits).

Once the liquor is seized, a first information report (FIR) is filed and until the matter can be heard in court, the alcohol is sealed and stored as evidence.

The first step, as a rule of thumb, is to check whether the required duties have been paid on the liquor that is seized. If it has not been paid, there is no choice but to destroy it, a senior official in the excise department said on condition of anonymity. If duties have been paid, then the department will check for other kinds of violations.

But no matter what the outcome of these investigations, the government cannot monetize seized liquor. “In our earlier rules it was possible to auction it off or give it to our licensee at a cost, but we amended our instruction rules on 13 July 2007. So now everything that is confiscated to the government will be destroyed,” the senior official added.

Other items that are seized during election time, like gold and silver, can be monetized. During the Karnataka elections, gold and silver worth Rs44.28 crore and drugs valued at Rs40.10 lakh were also seized.

“Cash and gold goes back into the treasury. Once a court decision is made, then it goes into the treasury and gets accounted. It’s adjudicated at the district level where it was caught and it can be challenged,” an election official said, requesting anonymity.

For instance, if election officials find gold in somebody’s vehicle and file a case, the vehicle owner will typically challenge it. If it is challenged, legal proceedings can go on for a much longer time.

But regardless of whether it is challenged or not, the case must be heard. In some instances, though, the alcohol ends up ageing as it lies as sealed-up evidence for years together. A case in point is the seized liquor from the 2013 assembly election, which was only destroyed nearly five years later, before this year’s election was held.