CBI vs CBI: SC takes CVC’s report on record, adjourns case to Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took on record three sets of the inquiry report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that will delve into the corruption allegations against CBI director Alok Verma. A list of decisions taken by the CBI’s interim chief, Nageswara Rao, was also submitted to the top court. Taking the reports on record, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi adjourned the matter for Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the CVC, apologised to the court about the delay in submitting the report yesterday.

On 26 October, the top court placed the CVC’s inquiry into the corruption allegation against Verma under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik and told the commission to wind up the inquiry in two weeks.

Verma and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana were divested of their powers and sent on leave on 24 October, pending the probe. Rao, who was a joint director of the CBI, was appointed as the new interim director.

The court its order had also barred the Rao from taking any policy or major decision and ordered him to perform only routine tasks that were essential to keep the CBI functioning.

Rao was asked to submit in a sealed cover a list of all decisions he had taken since 23 October, when he was made interim director, regarding transfers and change of investigating officers.

The court was hearing two petitions, one by Verma and another by the Prashant Bhushan-led NGO Common Cause challenging the order sending Verma on forced leave and divesting him of all powers. The court also issued notices to the Centre on both petitions.

Calling the Centre’s action “patently illegal”, Verma, in his plea, said it was in violation of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, which provided the CBI director a two-year term.

It also said the high-powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India was not consulted by the Centre before appointing Rao as the CBI’s interim director.

The case will be heard next on 16 November.



