 Karnataka elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over fuel price policy - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Karnataka elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over fuel price policy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he would lead a protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday
Last Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 03 06 PM IST
PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of collecting Rs10 trillion in taxes on petroleum products without giving any relief in prices to people. Photo: PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of collecting Rs10 trillion in taxes on petroleum products without giving any relief in prices to people. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said he would protest in the Karnataka town of Kolar against its fuel price policy.

He accused the government of collecting Rs10 trillion in taxes on petroleum products without giving any relief in prices to people.

“The BJP Government collected Rs 10 lakh crore in taxes on Petrol/LPG/Diesel since 2014. Yet, NO relief in prices for our citizens. This video shows the truth about fuel prices under PM Modi,” Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtag ‘BJPReducePetrolPrices’.

He said he would lead a protest against the prices in Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday.

Gandhi also put out a video along with his tweet that said, “Despite international crude prices dropping up to 67 pc in 4 years of Modi government petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing in India but the government that promised ‘acche din’ is silent. BJP is cruel. They loot in the name of fuel.”

The video also listed statements of BJP leaders on fuel prices when they were in the Opposition.

First Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 03 06 PM IST
Topics: Rahul Gandhi Karnataka elections 2018 petrol prices diesel prices Modi govt fuel price policy

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »