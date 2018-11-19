How pensioners can submit Life Certificates online

According to the Jeevan Pramaan website, 34.01 lakh pensioners have submitted Digital Certificates since 1 November 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Pensioners need to submit their Life Certificate by 30 November 2018, State Bank of India (SBI) has said on its Twitter handle. Apart from submitting the Life Certificate physically, pensioners can also do it online. The Digital Life Certificate can be submitted through the Jeevan Pramaan website. “The Jeevan Pramaan initiative makes life simpler for pensioners. In just a few clicks, you can submit your Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate!” SBI said in a series of tweets.

In 2014, the government had launched ‘Jeevan Pramaan’, an ‘Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate’ for pensioners. This initiative is in addition to the existing system of physical submission of Life Certificate by pensioners at the pension disbursing branches or any branch of SBI.

According to the Jeevan Pramaan website, 207.81 lakh pensioners have already submitted Digital Life Certificates since 2014 and 34.01 lakh pensioners have submitted Digital Certificates since 1 November 2018.

Enjoy your retirement with Jeevan Pramaan! The Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate gives pensioners the comfortable option of digital submission. To learn more, visit https://t.co/IEDSGgmwOH#JeevanPramaan #DigitalLifeCertificate #Pension #Pensioners #PhysicalLifeCertificate pic.twitter.com/6HYeIrLzEn — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 16, 2018

The Jeevan Pramaan initiative makes life simpler for pensioners. In just a few clicks, you can submit your Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate! For more information, visit https://t.co/IEDSGgE8dh#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #JeevanPramaan #DigitalLifeCertificate #Pension pic.twitter.com/fHw8f19dXq — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 15, 2018

What is the Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan)

Digital Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. This service can be availed without being physically present at the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the Life Certificate issued by the authority

Pensioners can either avail this service through the Jeevan Pramaan website, or by visiting designated centres. To generate a Digital Life Certificate, the pensioner needs:

a) Aadhaar number

b) Existing mobile number

c) Registration of Aadhaar number with pension disbursing agency such as bank, post office etc.

d) Biometric device

Here are the steps to get a Life Certificate

1. The pensioner can visit a nearby CSC center, bank branch or any government office whose details are provided under ‘locate centre’ in the Jeevan Pramaan website (jeevanpramaan.gov.in).

2. After visiting the branch, the pensioner can biometrically authenticate his/her life certificate in real time by providing his/her Aadhaar number and other pension details related to his/her pension bank account.

3. After successful submission of the Digital Life Certificate, a pensioner will receive an sms on his/her mobile providing the transaction id.

4. The pensioner will be able to download a computer-generated life certificate from jeevanpramaan.gov.in using this transaction id.