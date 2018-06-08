Dead body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan

The man, a Class IV employee, worked at the President’s Secretariat, and was unwell for some time. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The dead body of a man has been found inside the servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said on Friday.

The man was a Class IV employee and worked at the President’s Secretariat. He was unwell for some time, they added. Yesterday, a foul smell was emanating from the servant quarters, following which the neighbours alerted the police.

The room was found to be locked from inside, police said. The body was sent for autopsy and no foul play was suspected, they said. Police suspect that the body was lying there for two-three days and the man’s family was out of town.