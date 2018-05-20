Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, 7 cops killed

Mangled remains of the police vehicle which was blown up by Naxals with a landmine in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Raipur: On a day home minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh, Naxals on Sunday blew up a police vehicle in Dantewada district killing seven police personnel.

The Naxals carried out a landmine blast around 12 noon when a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and the district force was patrolling the Cholnar-Kirandul road to provide security to trucks carrying construction material for roadworks between Kirandul and Palnar villages, a senior police official said. The intensity of the blast, which took place near a culvert, was strong enough to toss the police vehicle into a roadside ditch, he said.

Five police personnel died on the spot and two were rushed to the National Mineral Development Corporation’s hospital at Kirandul. One of them died during treatment at the hospital and another was airlifted to Raipur, where he died, the official said.

Those killed from the district force were identified as head constable Ramkumar Yadav, constable Tikeshwar Dhruv and assistant constable Shalik Ram Sinha. From the CAF’s 16th battalion, head constable Vikram Yadav, and constables Rajesh Kumar Singh and Ravinath Patel were killed in the Naxal attack.

CAF constable Arjun Rajbhar, who was airlifted to Raipur, died during treatment.

Naxals looted six automatic weapons—two AK 47s and two INSAS and self-loading rifles—of the deceased personnel, said the official quoted above.

According to people in the police aware of the development, the Naxal attack was in retaliation to the recent encounters in Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Malkangiri (Odisha) and Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), where the Maoists suffered major casualties.

Combing operations have been intensified in the area following the attack, the official said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh termed the Naxal attack “cowardly” and said it exposed the rebels’ anti-people and anti-development mindset. “Our police personnel have sacrificed their lives while guarding a road construction site. Their sacrifice will always be remembered,” he said. “This proves that Naxalites do not want villagers and tribal people of this district to have access to even basic facilities such as roads. Incidents like these cannot dampen the courage and determination of our police force and officials, employees and labourers associated with road construction,” Singh said.

“We are committed to provide all-weather transportation facility by developing a network of roads in the entire Bastar division, including Dantewada,” the chief minister said.

On 13 March, Naxals had carried out a landmine blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on 13 March in which nine CRPF personnel were killed.

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive in Surguja district on Sunday evening to attend the passing out parade of the CRPF’s Bastariya battalion on Monday.