Narendra Modi, Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli hold talks to deepen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday . Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

“Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context. “PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi had yesterday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister’s official residence here.

Oli’s three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.