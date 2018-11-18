Cyclone Gaja: Death toll in Tamil Nadu rises to 45

The aftermath of Cyclone Gaja is seen in Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters

Chennai: At least 45 people have been killed and 2.5 lakh people have been moved to relief camps since Cyclone Gaja hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday, chief minister K. Palaniswami said Sunday and appealed to leaders of all political parties to take part in the relief operations. “In villages, lots of trees and standing crops have been damaged, affecting the livelihood of farmers. The extent of damage is being evaluated. Till now, 45 people have lost their lives due to the cyclone,” the chief minister said.

A total of 249,083 people have been moved to 493 relief camps, the state government said. More than 1.17 lakh houses—including thatched huts and tiled roof houses—have been partially or fully damaged.

Cyclone Gaja made landfall in the early hours of Friday with wind speeds gusting to 120km/h, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the districts of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Tiruchipalli, Karur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, and Kariakal in Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu government has announced ₹10 lakh in relief for the families of those who lost their lives due to Cyclone Gaja, ₹1 lakh to the severely injured and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

The damages

Cyclone Gaja has rendered inaccessible remote locations in the districts of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai, making it difficult for relief operations to reach those regions. These regions in the delta have remained without power supply since Thursday. On Sunday, Palaniwami deputed additional officials to expedite relief work in those parts.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, is yet to ascertain the impact of Cyclone Gaja on agriculture in the state. Large swathes of coconut and banana plantations, paddy and other standing crops are inundated or washed away. Palaniswami on Sunday directed officials of the revenue and agricultural departments to estimate the crop damage.

A total of 1,70, 454 trees and 39,938 electric poles have been uprooted. 3,559km of transmission lines and 347 electric transformers have been damaged in the cyclone. A total of 12,532 officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board are working on the ground to restore electricity in the affected areas.

Over 100 cattle and 600 goats have been killed. Hundreds of carcasses of various animals and birds from Kodiyakarai wildlife sanctuary were washed onto the Karaikal beach. The Tamil Nadu government will provide ₹30,000 for cattle loss and ₹3,000 for every goat killed.

As many as 372 medical camps and 1,014 mobile medical units have been set up in the cyclone-affected districts, said the state government.

Political reaction

M.K. Stalin, president of opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,weighed in on Sunday on the pace of relief operations in Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja.

“I had praised the government for its preparedness to face the cyclone, but the relief work looks very pathetic. Why is the chief minister hesitant to visit the cyclone affected areas?” Stalin said.

“It is a natural calamity. There should not be any differences like opposition, ruling party in taking up relief operations. I appeal to everyone to help the affected people,” said Palaniswamy.

Asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said the state government has informed the centre about the damage caused by the cyclone. Palaniswami is expected to visit Delhi in the coming week to request relief fund from the union government.

On whether the government would seek the army’s assistance, Palaniswami said: “As of now, officials and ministers have been directed to visit the affected places. If required, we will seek assistance from the Centre.” “Currently, were are facing challenges in removing uprooted trees and replacing the damaged electricity poles.”