Death toll due to thunderstorm rises as 11 more people die in UP

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a weather warning until 12 May but said that the intensity of the thunderstorm would be within 50-70 kmph. Photo: AP

New Delhi: As many as 11 people died after another bout of thunderstorm hit isolated regions across northern states, late on Wednesday evening.

Four persons died in Etawah, three in Mathura and one each in Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur and Firozabad.

As many as 124 people had died in the thunderstorm which hit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 3 May, according to the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), ministry of home affairs. The storm left 75 dead in UP alone and 91 injured.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a weather warning until 12 May but said that the intensity of the thunderstorm would be within 50-70 kmph.

With western disturbances in Jammu-Kashmir beginning to move eastwards, a dust-storm was observed over isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday.

“Western Disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir have begun to weaken and is moving eastwards. So, there will be significant decrease in thunderstorm activity over north-western states until 13 May, when a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the West Himalayan region and cause thunderstorms in north region,” said an IMD official.

In its latest forecast, the department has also predicted an increase in maximum temperatures by at least 3 degrees Celsius during the next 2-3 days, due to north-westerly winds prevailing over the region. A dust-storm has also been predicted over West Madhya Pradesh.

With disturbances currently prevailing over West Bengal, there is likelihood of thunderstorm and squall and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next few days.

The southern peninsular states could witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunder-storm, due to cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea, as per the weather forecast.