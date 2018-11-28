World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks
Top of the agenda during talks starting Sunday in Katowice will be finalizing the so-called Paris rulebook
Katowice, Poland: Three years after sealing a landmark global climate deal in Paris, world leaders are gathering again to agree on the fine print.
Top of the agenda during talks starting Sunday in Katowice, Poland, will be finalizing the so-called Paris rulebook, which determines how countries have to count their greenhouse gas emissions, report them to the rest of the world and reveal what they are doing to reduce them.
A recent study warned that time is running out for the world to achieve the most ambitious target in the Paris agreement — keeping global warming at 1.5 Celsius. The planet has already warmed by about 1 degree since pre-industrial times and it’s on course for another 2-3 degrees of warming by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
