Reacting to EU sanctions, Iran says Europe harbours ‘terrorists’
The European Union on Tuesday froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff, as the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil
Last Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 11 33 PM IST
London: Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that EU sanctions on Tehran over alleged planned attacks in Europe “will not absolve Europe of responsibility for harbouring terrorists.”
The European Union on Tuesday froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff, as the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil and joined France and Denmark in alleging Tehran plotted other attacks in Europe.
Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet “Europeans, incl(uding) Denmark, Holland and France, harbor MEK,” referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group Mujaheedin-e Khalq.
First Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 11 08 PM IST
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Mark to Market »
- HDFC is the biggest winner in Bandhan-Gruh Finance merger
- BEST PPA brings earnings visibility for Tata Power
- Titan’s pre-quarterly update for Q3 brings cheer for investors
- Capital goods: Investor focus shifts to project execution as capex cycle wanes
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers