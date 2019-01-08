 Reacting to EU sanctions, Iran says Europe harbours ‘terrorists’ - Livemint
Reacting to EU sanctions, Iran says Europe harbours ‘terrorists’

The European Union on Tuesday froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff, as the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil

Last Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 11 33 PM IST
Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Reuters
A file photo of Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters
London: Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that EU sanctions on Tehran over alleged planned attacks in Europe “will not absolve Europe of responsibility for harbouring terrorists.”

The European Union on Tuesday froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff, as the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil and joined France and Denmark in alleging Tehran plotted other attacks in Europe.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet “Europeans, incl(uding) Denmark, Holland and France, harbor MEK,” referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group Mujaheedin-e Khalq.

First Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 11 08 PM IST
