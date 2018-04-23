MLA offers to quit Tirupati board after row over religion
Hyderabad: Ruling Telugu Desam Party legislator Vangalapudi Anitha has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw her nomination from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) board but denied claims by Hindu groups that she is a Christian.
Her appointment to the temple board drew the ire of Hindu groups and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week, after a video surfaced purportedly showing Anitha saying she’s a Christian and that she carries a Bible with her.
According to an official from chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s office, Anitha wrote to the CM on Sunday evening asking him to withdraw her nomination.
Describing herself as a Hindu and a Scheduled Caste, she said, “I’m deeply pained to learn that some groups with vested interests have created an unsavoury controversy about this.”
The TDP legislator said she had visited the shrine in Tirumala at Tirupati several times in the past to offer prayers, affirming her faith as Hindu.
BJP’s spokesperson Sudheesh Rambhotla said the state government should have checked her background before making the appointment.
TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar defended Anitha, saying, “As politician it is normal to go to other religious institutions, nor is it wrong to touch other holy books.”
Latest News »
- West Bengal panchayat elections: 1 shot dead during nomination filing
- Healthonomics—A healthcare investor’s point of view
- AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to Rs1,000 crore
- Devendra Fadnavis firm on refinery despite Shiv Sena’s fresh salvo
- Edelweiss, Kotak may buy Avantha’s Rs4,300 crore debt
Latest News »
Edelweiss, Kotak may buy Avantha’s Rs4,300 crore debt
SC to hear RCom plea against rejection of time extension to pay for deferred spectrum liabilities
Consumer demand starting to pick up, says United Spirits’ Anand Kripalu
IMF forecasts: the background to the 2019 elections
RBI clampdown puts cryptocurrency traders, exchanges in a spot
Mark to Market »
Indian economy and the threat to the current account deficit
India’s steel demand: a cloud and a silver lining
Hotel stocks raise a toast to improving fundamentals after a decade of turmoil
Q4 results of aviation firms see risk from higher oil prices
Q4 results done, what should investors in HDFC Bank focus on?