Sonia goes missing from poll campaign hoardings in Chhattisgarh

Pictures of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, however, make appearance on the posters. Photo: Shaswati Das/Mint

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress president Rahul Gandhi is omnipresent in all campaign posters in the state capital of Raipur. But his mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi is surprisingly missing from election hoardings after leading the party for the 15-year period that the Bharatiya Janata party has ruled Chhattisgarh.

While Sonia Gandhi has disappeared from the campaign posters, former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have made reappearances.

The Congress party, however, gave no conclusive reason behind Sonia Gandhi’s absence.

“There is no reason behind this and neither was it intentional. She (Sonia) has been keeping unwell for some time now and so she has not been included. But her name figures on the list of star campaigners and she has not totally been excluded. Her photograph’s absence should not be misconstrued,” a Chhattisgarh state Congress leader said, asking not to be identified.

While the senior Congress party leadership in New Delhi declined to comment on the matter, the state party unit insisted that Sonia Gandhi will surely make an appearance.

Rahul Gandhi had flagged off the campaign in Bastar, and is expected to address rallies in Bilaspur next week.

However, despite Sonia Gandhi’s name figuring on the list of star campaigners, party workers drew a blank on her actual role in the state elections.

“Mrs Gandhi will not be campaigning or addressing any rallies this time. Rahul Gandhi will be addressing gatherings,” said the Congress leader cited above.

“We have no information on why she has been kept out of campaigns or why she is not addressing the people. This decision was taken by senior leaders in Delhi and we have not been kept in the loop,” the party leader added.