India, Myanmar draw up counter-insurgency cooperation plan
The home ministry also added that both sides had agreed to cooperate to prevent smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs
New Delhi:India and Myanmar held a national level meeting here today to chalk out strategies to crack down on insurgent groups operating in the region.
While Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, represented India, the Myanmar delegation was led by Major General Aung Thu, who is the deputy minister in the ministry of home affairs.
“During the meeting, both sides agreed to take action against insurgent groups operating within their territories. The two countries agreed on providing security cooperation along and facilitating movement of people and trade across the international border,” the home ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The ministry also added that both sides had agreed to cooperate to prevent smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in international border management, including construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the border.
More From Politics »
- Govt interference negates RBI’s functional autonomy: Acharya
- BJP, JD(U) will contest equal number of seats in Bihar Lok Sabha polls
- Pakistan edict proscribing Hafiz Saeed outfit lapses
- BJP’s top leadership to address youth wing conclave in Hyderabad
- ED moves to declare Sterling group promoters fugitive offenders
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Govt interference negates RBI’s functional autonomy: Acharya
- India, Myanmar draw up counter-insurgency cooperation plan
- BJP, JD(U) will contest equal number of seats in Bihar Lok Sabha polls
- Pakistan edict proscribing Hafiz Saeed outfit lapses
- BJP’s top leadership to address youth wing conclave in Hyderabad
Mark to Market »
- Near-term risks to earnings growth mask Maruti’s Q2 performance beat
- JSW: Despite signs of stability, rising costs pose a risk to margins
- Yes Bank’s asset quality trips in second quarter; IL&FS exposure may bite
- Airtel Q2: Steady Africa business is no solace as losses in India rise
- Challenges persist for Wipro despite healthy Q2 results