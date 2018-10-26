India, Myanmar draw up counter-insurgency cooperation plan

“The two countries agreed on providing security cooperation along and facilitating movement of people and trade across the international border,” the home ministry said in a statement. Photo: AP

New Delhi:India and Myanmar held a national level meeting here today to chalk out strategies to crack down on insurgent groups operating in the region.

While Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, represented India, the Myanmar delegation was led by Major General Aung Thu, who is the deputy minister in the ministry of home affairs.

“During the meeting, both sides agreed to take action against insurgent groups operating within their territories. The two countries agreed on providing security cooperation along and facilitating movement of people and trade across the international border,” the home ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry also added that both sides had agreed to cooperate to prevent smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in international border management, including construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the border.