Finance minister Jaitley to soon react to RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation

New Delhi: Finance ministry spokesman on Monday said that Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley will soon react to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel’s resignation.
Earlier, RBI governer Urijit Patel resigned citing personal reasons. “ On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years. The support and hard work of RBI staff, officers and management has been the proximate driver of the Bank’s considerable accomplishments in recent years. I take this opportunity to express gratitude to my colleagues and Directors of the RBI Central Board, and wish them all the best for the future, “said Patel in a statement released after market hours on Monday.
Patel took charge as the RBI Governor on 4 September, 2016.
