Live now
Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll rises to 243; rescue, relief ops on in full swing
Live updates and developments on how the Kerala flood situation, and the rescue and relief operations, are panning out today
Last Modified: Sun, Aug 19 2018. 09 53 AM IST
Highlights
- 09.36 am ISTRajasthan SDRF team leaves for Kerala
- 09.53 am ISTHeavy rains in Chenganur, Pathnamthitta, Aluva and Adoor
- 09.52 am IST‘Anbodu Kochi’ establishes collection centres for Kerala flood relief material
- 09.51 am ISTNavy choppers load up on relief materials
- 09.50 am ISTIndian Navy scales up Operation Madad for Kerala floods
- 09.33 am ISTPunjab sends truckloads of relief material for Kerala floods
- 09.30 am ISTRainfall intensity in Kerala to reduce from 20 August: IMD
- 09.27 am ISTAlliance Air to operate flights from Kochi naval base
- Kerala floods claimed 33 lives Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 243 since 8 August when the torrential rains began in the state. More than 7.8 lakh people are in relief camps, 8000 houses have been washed away and around 26,000 are partly damaged. Many areas in Kerala continue to receive heavy downpour, hampering rescue work.Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an aerial survey of the Kerala floods—the worst in a century—and announced a ₹ 500 crore relief package. More help has also started pouring in. Air India’s Alliance Air will from Monday operate several flights from the Kochi naval base. Operations are suspended at the Kochi airport due to Kerala floods.The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, said the rainfall intensity in the state will reduce in the next 2-3 days. Officials, for their part, said that all the marooned people are likely to be rescued in the next 24 hours.Live updates and developments on how the Kerala flood situation, and the rescue and relief operations, are panning out today:
- 09.36 am IST Rajasthan SDRF team leaves for KeralaJaipur: A 27-member team of the Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has left for Kerala with 12 boats from a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the Kerala floods.“We are in touch with the additional director general of police, police headquarters of Kerala. The team will be pressed into services on his instructions. The team is in a position to go to the immediate relief and assistance,” SDRF ADG B.L. Soni said, adding that the necessary equipment and materials have also been sent to provide immediate assistance to flood-affected people.The IAF aircraft has left with eight boats and 15 jawans from Jaipur and four boats and 12 jawans from Jodhpur to Kerala. The team will help the flood victims in coordination with the local authority. PTI
- 09.53 am IST Heavy rains in Chenganur, Pathnamthitta, Aluva and AdoorHeavy downpour has been reported in areas like Chenganur, Pathnamthitta, Aluva and Adoor even after IMD’s forecast of better conditions from Sunday. A senior official on Saturday said that with many areas reeling under food and power shortage, and thousands still awaiting evacuation, the government faces an uphill task in the weeks to come. HT
- 09.52 am IST ‘Anbodu Kochi’ establishes collection centres for Kerala flood relief material“Anbodu Kochi”, a team of volunteers, has established collection centres to collect relief materials for Kerala flood victims.The team has also started call centre to help victims. Around 40 people are on mobile and laptops to receive calls and communicate callers’ needs to concerned departments. “We are closely associated with district collector’s team. We take requirements of callers and cater the same to respected departments,” a member told ANI.
- 09.51 am IST Navy choppers load up on relief materialsRelief materials are being loaded onto Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak helicopter and Naval Sea King helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi. Personnel have been air dropping food and water packets to people stranded and marooned amid the flood waters. HT
- 09.33 am IST Punjab sends truckloads of relief material for Kerala floodsLudhiana: The Punjab government has dispatched one lakh packets of relief material for Kerala floods from Halwara Air Force Station, Ludhiana. The relief material dispatched comprises one lakh packets of sugar, tea, biscuits, powdered milk, water bottles, etc. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has announced ₹ 10 crore worth of immediate relief for the flood-ravaged state of Kerala. PTI
- 09.30 am IST Rainfall intensity in Kerala to reduce from 20 August: IMDThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Kerala rains will reduce in the next two to three days. Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from 20 August, Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, adding that Kerala received 170% more precipitation than its normal from 1-17 August.“Day before yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Kerala. Yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in 3-4 districts. (On Sunday), we are expecting heavy rainfall in only 1-2 districts and remaining places of the state will only witness moderate rainfall. From 20 August, we are not expecting any heavy rainfall. Gradually, the rainfall intensity is decreasing,” Mohapatra said. PTI
- 09.27 am IST Alliance Air to operate flights from Kochi naval baseAir India subsidiary Alliance Air will from Monday operate several flights connecting Kochi to other key South Indian cities, including Bengaluru and Coimbatore, from the Kochi naval base. Operations are suspended at the Kochi airport due to Kerala floods. An official statement from the civil aviation ministry said that Alliance Air will operate 70-seater aircraft on these routes. (read more)
First Published: Sun, Aug 19 2018. 09 27 AM IST