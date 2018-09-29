Shiv Sena calls for hartal in Kerala against SC ruling on Sabarimala
The Supreme Court on Friday granted women of all ages the right to enter the Sabarimala temple
Last Published: Sat, Sep 29 2018. 03 11 PM IST
Bengaluru: Shiv Sena’s Kerala unit has called for a hartal on Monday over the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter Hindu pilgrim shrine, Sabarimala.
The Supreme Court on Friday granted women of all ages the right to enter the Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age—10-50 years.
The hartal will be held from 6am to 6pm. Shiv Sena will also ask other Hindu outfits to file a review period against the verdict, party officials said at a press conference on Saturday, according to local news channel Manorama News.
While the government has welcomed the verdict, hailing it as a victory for women’s rights, the ruling has sparked a debate among different sections.
First Published: Sat, Sep 29 2018. 03 11 PM IST
