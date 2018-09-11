E-auctions planned to speed up sale of properties confiscated by banks

The e-DRT exercise will start from 1 October and will be completed by the end of this financial year. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: In a major step towards help improving recoveries by state-run banks, the government has taken steps to reduce pendency in debt recovery tribunals and has proposed setting up of a common e-auction platform for auctioning of confiscated properties.

The government has raised the minimum loan limit for filing of cases in DRTs to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. Banks will now have to try these cases under the Sarfaesi Act.

Further, it has decided to completely move the DRT process online by the end of the current financial year.

If successful, it will give banks an effective tool to speed up recoveries, thereby helping in shoring up their balance sheets and hastening their move towards profitability.

State-run banks were struggling with huge losses due to rising levels of NPAs and subsequent provisioning requirements in the quarter ended March, but have recovered marginally in the quarter ended June.

“Lower value loans are secured loans. So it makes sense to take action under the Sarfaesi Act and attach the properties. This will decongest debt recovery tribunals and banks will be able to focus on resolving high value cases, thus helping in faster recovery of NPAs,” said Rajiv Kumar, secretary, department of financial services in the ministry of finance.

Of the 38,376 cases pending in debt recovery tribunals as on 30 June 2018, 38% of were in the Rs 10-20 lakh category but the amount involved was only 4% of the total outstanding amount.

The government is also looking to rectify the low level of interest in properties auctioned by state-run banks seized across the country by setting up a common e-auction platform for all state-owned banks.

Details of the property, photos, loan amount, title, auction amount and all other details will be available on the platform and this will help banks draw more bids and a better price for the auctioned properties, Kumar said.

The e-DRT exercise will start from 1 October and will be completed by the end of this financial year, Kumar said.

Pilots have been completed for this plan, which envisages e-filing, e-payment of fees, uploading of orders and online viewing of court case status.

Kumar said that the government has also requested chief secretaries of states to ask the district magistrates to pass orders on assets seized by banks within 60 days.

The government estimates that around 10,000 applications by state-run banks involving at least Rs 40,000 crore of assets is stuck for want of approval by district magistrates.