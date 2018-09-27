 Govt will only provide subsidy to mills that export sugar: Ram Vilas Paswan - Livemint
Govt will only provide subsidy to mills that export sugar: Ram Vilas Paswan

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says sugar production will outstrip local demand and we will ensure all mills export the sweetener

Last Published: Thu, Sep 27 2018. 09 46 PM IST
Rajendra Jadhav, Reuters
Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: India will only provide financial assistance to sugar mills that export the sweetener, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Thursday.

India’s production will outstrip local demand and we will ensure all mills export the sweetener, Paswan said on the sidelines of the Globoil India conference.

First Published: Thu, Sep 27 2018. 09 45 PM IST
Topics: Sugar sugar mills sugar export government subsidy Ram Vilas Paswan

