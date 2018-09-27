Govt will only provide subsidy to mills that export sugar: Ram Vilas Paswan
Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says sugar production will outstrip local demand and we will ensure all mills export the sweetener
Last Published: Thu, Sep 27 2018. 09 46 PM IST
Mumbai: India will only provide financial assistance to sugar mills that export the sweetener, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Thursday.
India’s production will outstrip local demand and we will ensure all mills export the sweetener, Paswan said on the sidelines of the Globoil India conference.
First Published: Thu, Sep 27 2018. 09 45 PM IST
More From Politics »
- As harvesting season nears, Union govt directs northern states to control stubble burning
- Joseph Shine, adultery law crusader, says he is happy for Indian men
- Customs duty burden on jet fuel merely ₹55 crore: finance ministry official
- All due process followed in Rafale purchase, says source
- Government could introduce more import curbs