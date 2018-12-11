Madhya Pradesh election results updates: Congress looks to end BJP’s 15-year run

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP state president Singh during a press conference on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Bhopal: The Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh election results at 8 am. The exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress for the 230-member house.

The election was held in the state on November 28 and 75% of the 5.03 crore voters exercised their franchise. At least 2,716 candidates are contesting for the 200 seats.

The Congress and BJP poll campaign was led by party president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively. The Congress had appointed veteran Kamal Nath as the Madhya Pradesh party chief in April, and named Jyotiraditya Scindia as the campaign leader.

In the 2013 polls, BJP had bagged 165 seats while Congress and BSP got 58 and 4. Three seats went to the independents. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for last 15 years.

■ The focus is on smaller parties and independent candidates and senior leaders in both parties confirmed on condition of anonymity that they were working on permutations and combinations to finalise plans to ensure they could get their support to form government if required.

Key candidates and battles

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is hoping to retain power for the fourth time in a row.

The Congress and the BJP are likely to face a tough fight from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP fielded candidates for all 230 seats while the Congress contested 229, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for the Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

All the leaders contesting the polls, including former Union ministers Suresh Pachauri and Arun Yadav. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh is contesting from Churhat.

Kamal Nath on Monday expressed confidence that Congress will win more than 140 seats. “We will win more than 140 seats. Wait till tomorrow; everything will be clear by then.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had, too, expressed confidence of the BJP winning the election.