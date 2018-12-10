What economists say on RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation

Outgoing RBI governor Urjit Patel. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indian RBI governor Urjit Patel resigned on Monday citing ‘personal reasons’, a statement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

The government and the RBI have been fighting for weeks over how much autonomy the RBI should have as the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to reduce curbs on lending and to gain access to the RBI’s surplus reserves.

Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor

“This is something all Indians should be concerned about”

R. Sivakumar, head of fixed income, Axis mutual fund

“I think typically when central bank governors or leaders anywhere in the world quit that potentially can have significant effect on the currency and bond markets. I think it’s something that we’ll be watchful for tomorrow. I think tomorrow and over the next few days we can expect heightened volatility in the markets.”

“For tomorrow, markets certainly will be concerned unless there is further clarifications that come through tonight. Otherwise it is likely that there will be some amount of volatility.”

Anjali Verma, Economist, PhillipCapital India, Mumbai

“This comes as a surprise, and should an adverse impact on investor confidence.”

Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer, fixed income, Kotak Mahindra AMC

“Markets were not prepared for this. Tomorrow is also the political uncertainty day. So, if that saves then you’ll see some saving grace. Otherwise, I don’t think markets may take this very kindly, especially dollar-rupee.”

“I was not expecting this. From a markets standpoint, it might rebound, that’s a different thing, but for a knee-jerk reaction, I think it’ll be negative for dollar-rupee and, therefore, logically for bonds also. We’ll have to wait and watch.”

Yashwant Sinha, former finance minister

“Quite clearly the resignation of Urjit Patel shows that nothing has changed ... Things were quite as bad as they were before. The resignation is a clear sign of the government trying to interfere with the working of the RBI.”

Y.H. Malegam, former RBI board member

“Very unfortunate ... It’s a combination of what perhaps has been going on for a long time”

“One of the factors that could be affecting this is the fear that the (RBI) board is no longer independent ... therefore the governor maybe feeling the ability to function is in some sense being restricted.”