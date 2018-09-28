SC declines court-monitored probe into Bhima-Koregaon case

Former PUCL secretary Gautam Navlakha at his New Delhi residence after being arrested by the Pune Police on Tuesday in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused a court-monitored probe into the arrests of five activists by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The court, however, extended by four weeks the house arrest of the five activists, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, while declining a court-monitored investigation, held that it was not a case of arrest because of “mere dissent or difference in political ideologies”.

Presenting a dissenting view on the issue, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud deemed it fit for to be a case for a court-monitored special investigation. He raised doubts on whether an impartial probe could be expected of the Maharashtra police.

The top court had earlier observed that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy”, while directing the activists to be kept under house arrest.

On 28 August, the police in Pune had arrested the five in connection with violence that had erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon in January. A day later, the court directed the activists be kept under house arrest, staying the police force’s attempts to move them to Pune.

The court was hearing a plea by historian Romila Thapar alleging the arrests were arbitrary and made without evidence. The petitioner sought a court-monitored special investigation into the matter and the immediate release of the activists. It was also alleged that the arrests were an attempt to muzzle the voice of dissent.

In a series of coordinated raids across the country, the Pune police arrested poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, civil rights activist and author Anand Teltumbde in Goa, national secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, human rights activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai, journalist and former PUCL secretary Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy in Ranchi.