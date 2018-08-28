Health Ministry launches Ayushman Bharat logo, warns crackdown on fake websites

Union health minister JP Nadda (C) along with his MOS Anupriya Patel (L) and Ashwini Kumar Choubey during a press conference on Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya in New Delhi, on August 27. (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

New Delhi: The pilots for Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (AB-PMJAY) - have started in 16 states and union territories, and others will also start pilots before fully launching the scheme on 25h September, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Monday while unveiling the PMJAY logo.

Currently, 29 states and union territories have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and have started working on implementation of the AB-PMJAY, dubbed as Modicare and billed as world’s largest health insurance scheme. “The scheme architecture and formulation has undergone a truly federal process, with stakeholder inputs taken from all states and union territories through the national conclaves, sectoral working groups, intensive field exercises and piloting of key modules,” said Nadda.

He cautioned that strict action will be taken against those running the fake websites on Ayushman Bharat. The minister clarified that no enrolment is required for beneficiaries and there is no payment for obtaining services at empanelled hospitals. “Criminal cases will be charged against fraudulent websites and agents trying to collect money from beneficiaries,” Nadda said. Ministry of health and family welfare is conducting training of Arogya Mitras training in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skill Development to strengthen implementation and operational preparedness.

“Training has already been initiated in 15 states and union territories. The objectives of the AB-PMJAY is to reduce out-of-pocket hospitalisation expenses, fulfill unmet needs and improve access of identified families to quality inpatient care and day care surgeries,” said Nadda. “The services will include more than 1,300 procedures covering pre- and post-hospitalization, diagnostics, medicines etc., and the beneficiaries will be able to move across borders and access services across the country through the provider network seamlessly,” Nadda stated.

The government has given total flexibility to the states to choose their own modes of implementation among Insurance, Trust or Mixed Mode and government is ready to provide the required support also. He further said that National Health Agency (NHA) information security and data privacy frameworkds are being institutionalized to provide adequate guidance and set of controls on the secure handling of beneficiaries personal data and sensitive personal data in compliance with all laws and regulations.

“The information security is based on international best practices and India specific regulations and more than 94 controls set at various levels for secure handling of sensitive personal data. Strong measures have been taken to ensure security and privacy of data obtained, stored and used based on international best practices and India specific regulations,” Nadda said. The health ministry also launched the anti-fraud guidelines, data privacy and information security policy.

Later Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, presided over a MoU signing ceremony between National Health Agency (NHA) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for skilling 1 lakh Arogya Mitras.

NSDC through the Skills Development Centres under the larger National Skill Qualification Framework including Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), Centres of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) will help NHA in building capacity of Arogya Mitras. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) platform would be used to train and certify Arogya Mitra at each hospital. NSDC through Health Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is preparing training content and will train PMKKs from all the states. In future, platform of NSDC would also be used to build capacity of staff other than Arogya Mitra, this will contribute heavily in the area of skill development.