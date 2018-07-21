Modi slams opposition, refers to Rahul’s ‘unwanted hug’ at Shahjahanpur rally

PM Modi said, “There is not just one ‘dal’ (political party) but dal over dal resulting in ‘dal-dal’ (marshy land) which will only help the ‘lotus’ bloom.” Photo: Reuters

Shahjahanpur,Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the “unwanted hug” he received from Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will only help the ‘lotus’ bloom.

Modi’s reference was to the coming together of several opposition parties in support of the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Lok Sabha yesterday.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the no-trust vote yesterday.

“We asked the reasons for their no confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug,” Modi said, referring to Gandhi’s embrace.

Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur, Modi said: “There is not just one ‘dal’ (political party) but dal over dal resulting in “dal-dal” (marshy land) which will only help the ‘lotus” bloom.” Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.