India may face greater scrutiny at WTO after 13% MSP hike for paddy
While India has maintained that its food subsidy for paddy is below 6%, against the permissible 10%, till 2015-16, and has notified WTO, the US has raised doubts about India’s calculations
New Delhi: India is likely to face greater scrutiny at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after the centre hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by 13%.
While India has maintained that its food subsidy for paddy is below 6%, against the permissible 10%, till 2015-16, and has notified WTO, the US has raised doubts about India’s calculations.
A commerce ministry official said India may still be in the safe zone even with the latest hike in MSP. “Though there is a sharp jump in MSP for paddy, India may still be in the safe zone as the rupee has depreciated against the dollar. However, the actual government subsidy will depend on total production and size of procurement,” he added.
WTO rules cap government procurement for subsidized food programmes by developing countries at 10% of the total value of agricultural production based on the 1986-88 prices, and are always reported in dollar terms.
In a 12-page counter notification circulated on 9 May, the US alleged that India’s MSP programmes for wheat and rice breached New Delhi’s permissible levels of trade, distorting domestic support at the WTO.
“India appears to be providing significant market price support, both in terms of absolute value and as a percentage of the value of production, for wheat and rice. India’s apparent MPS for rice appears to have been over 70% of the value of production in each of the past four years,” the US said in its submission.
However, India has rejected the “flawed assumptions and erroneous methodologies” used by the US for its calculations.
India has secured an indefinite peace clause at the WTO, under which its existing food subsidy programmes will not be challenged if they breach the 10% limit. However, the peace clause comes with onerous obligations, under which countries need to notify their food subsidy levels to WTO till the previous year. Such countries are also not allowed to start any new subsidized food programmes after 2013.
India says it has covered all staple food items under its current public distribution system and does not need to add any new food item.
India has notified its food subsidies till 2015-16 and is also likely to submit its 2017-18 data. In the absence of a deal to allow developing countries a free hand to procure staples for their subsidized food programmes at the WTO ministerial meeting held in Buenos Aires in December, India seems to have fast-tracked its food subsidy notification obligations at the multilateral body to use an interim reprieve agreed upon in 2013 to ensure it does not violate WTO rules.
The government’s total procurement for public distribution of food items, such as rice, wheat, pulses and cotton, declined to $15.6 billion in 2015-16 from $17.1 billion a year ago following the rupee depreciation. India’s support for irrigation, fertilizers and electricity to low-income and resource-poor farmers, which is not actionable under WTO rules, also declined to $23.6 billion in 2015-16 from $24.8 billion a year ago.
More From Politics »
- Manohar Parrikar to meet Narendra Modi next week, seek lifting of mining ban in Goa
- Budget focuses on infrastructure development in Bengaluru
- Infra firms wary of states’ toll exemption policies
- Maharashtra CM orders judicial probe into Navi Mumbai land allotment case
- Bengal govt announces slew of measures to slash expenditure
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Race for Assam Co. narrows down to four contenders
- Bombay Dyeing eyes ₹500 crore revenue by FY20
- Artha India Ventures makes first close of maiden fund at ₹40 crore
- Supreme Court gives nod for auction of three Unitech properties worth ₹600 crore
- Liberty House’s resolution plan for Adhunik, Zion gets lenders’ nod
Mark to Market »
- Modi govt’s MSP hike: Long on objective, short on details
- June PMI shows economy rebounded from demonetisation, GST roll-out
- Key elements from RIL annual report 2017-18
- GST: Setting up a centralized advance ruling authority—the sooner the better
- Will monsoon aggravate fuel challenges for thermal sector?