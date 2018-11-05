Ahead of polls in ‘Red Corridor’, Jagdalpur airport turns key base for administration

The Jagdalpur airport in Chhattisgarh. Photo: Vinay Sharma/Mint

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Jagdalpur airport, which lies in the heart of strife-torn Bastar in Chhattisgarh, represents the mineral-rich region’s dreams of a future beyond the shadow of Naxalism, of peace and free elections.

The airport is the centrepiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) development strategy and has taken five years to build.

Five years ago, the entire local Congress leadership was wiped out by Naxals in Bastar’s Jeeram Ghati area. The centre hopes that resumption of operations at the airport in the next quarter will be pivotal to gradually eradicating Naxalism from the region, which goes to polls in the first phase on 12 November. This is a goal that chief minister Raman Singh plans to achieve by 2020.

“Nothing can be a stronger statement than connecting the ‘red corridor’ with the rest of India. Our troops, our intelligence officers and our governments have been working tirelessly to make a dent in this region. While we have faced some hurdles in this airport’s operations, once it is fully up and running, it will be a fitting response to red terror in the area,” said a senior central government official on condition of anonymity.

The so-called red corridor is a swathe of mineral-rich districts in central and eastern India straddling the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, where armed Left-wing rebels have established a stronghold.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme for low-cost flights.

However, technical glitches in Air Odisha flights brought the airport’s operations to a halt in October.

For now, the Jagdalpur airport, which is adjoining the Naxal-affected districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur and Bijapur, is used as a landing strip for Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and helicopters.

Elections to the 18 seats in the first phase are being carried out amid tight security measures after Naxals released a statement last week threatening to target election commission officials, security officials and politicians.

“Nearly 70,000 police and paramilitary personnel have made their way from Delhi and other parts of the country to Bastar to aid in the electoral process. Jagdalpur is being used as a landing base for now because the Naxals are likely to target troops and officials if there is on-road movement. From here, the election officials will be air-lifted to different areas at an undisclosed time,” said a senior Chhattisgarh police official, requesting anonymity.

Jagdalpur airport connects Jagdalpur and the rest of Bastar to state capital Raipur, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Air connectivity in the region would not only send a strong message to Left-Wing Extremists (LWE), but would also provide a huge fillip to the ongoing infrastructure projects in the state, according to officials who did not wish to be named.

“The areas adjoining Jagdalpur have mines, ongoing infrastructure work, as well as paramilitary bases. Once this airport resumes operations, it will hugely benefit people who work here in the interiors in the iron-ore mines and on other infrastructure projects and have to travel back and forth, in areas like Dantewada and Sukma, which are linked through Jagdalpur,” said Rakesh Sahay, airport director at Swami Vivekananda Airport (Raipur).