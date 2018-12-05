Live now
Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Rajasthan today, Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Telangana
Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party will address multiple rallies in Rajasthan and Telangana today. Here are the latest updates
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 12 17 PM IST
- New Delhi: On the last day of campaign today before Rajasthan and Telangana go to poll on December 7, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party will address multiple rallies in the two states. In Rajasthan, which has alternated between the BJP and the Congress since 1988, CM Vasundhara Raje seeks to break the cycle and win a second term, while in Telangana, BJP and Congress are fighting to take control of the state ruled by K.Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) Telangana Rashtra Samithi. From the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will campaign in Rajasthan today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Telangana. Here are the latest updates on the 2018 assembly elections:
- 12.17 pm IST Congress involved in negative politics; BJP made Rajasthan a developed state: Amit ShahThe BJP is confident of forming a government in Rajasthan for the second time, party chief Amit Shah told reporters in Jaipur. The BJP transformed poll-bound Rajasthan from a ‘bimaru’ to a developed state and would now make it prosperous, said Shah. He said the party was involved in negative politics, promoting casteism and appeasement, while the BJP practised the politics of development and got a good response. While the Congress promoted dynastic politics, making members of one family party presidents, the BJP gives importance to those who perform and work to push the country ahead, he said. PTI
- 12.06 pm IST PM Modi to hold rallies in Pali, Dausa districts of RajasthanPrime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Rajasthan on Wednesday, the last date of electioneering in the poll-bound state. Modi will address the first rally in Sumerpur town of Pali district, followed by another in Dausa district, a BJP spokesperson said in a statement.
- 11.30 am IST KCR’s TRS faces united opposition, and BJPK. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the acting chief minister and leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who dissolved the assembly and called the elections six months early, was was hoping to prevent his opponents from mobilizing a successful campaign. However, the move may have had the opposite effect. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Congress, once fierce rivals in unified Andhra Pradesh, along with other parties, have now formed a Mahakutami (grand alliance) to defeat the TRS. In 2014, Rao’s party had won 63 seats, while the Congress won 21, TDP 15, Bharatiya Janata Party 5 and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 7. Read more
First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 11 30 AM IST
