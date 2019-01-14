Kumbh Mela: Mobile app for weather information launched

Devotees gather to take a dip on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, for the Kumbh mela in Allahabad on Monday. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday launched a special weather service for the Kumbh Mela, which includes setting up of four automatic weather stations (AWS).

The purpose of this service is to provide information of the prevailing weather and forecasts for the next three days, Vardhan said.

Four AWS have been installed at four different locations in Allahabad and made them operational.

The observation sites are distributed in all four directions within the radius of 5-10 kilometres and are located at the Allahabad University, Delhi Public School, G B Panth Institute of Social Science and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS).

A mobile app named ‘KumbhMela Weather Service’ has also been developed to disseminate the live weather information on temperature, humidity, rainfall and winds. In addition, the app will also provide weather forecasts and warnings for Allahabad for the next three days.

“The real time location specific weather information will be very helpful for the local and state authorities in the efficient management of the entire event,” the minister said.

The Kumbh starts from Tuesday and will continue until March. The congregation is attended by lakhs of pilgrims.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.