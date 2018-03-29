Lalu Prasad puts spotlight on Bihar’s deteriorating law and order situation

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with daughter Misa Bharti at the New Delhi railway station on Thursday. Prasad, who has been serving a jail term in Jharkhand in the fodder scam case, is in Delhi for treatment at AIIMS. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The presence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in Delhi on Thursday put the spotlight back on the churn underway in Bihar politics because of the law and order situation in the state.

Repeated incidents of violence in Nalanda, Bhagalpur and Aurangabad districts in the last few days have put the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government and his party Janata Dal (United), or JDU under pressure as improvement in law and order situation was one of the biggest poll promises by him.

Upon his arrival in the national capital, Prasad was quick to train his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU which are in the ruling alliance in Bihar.

“By putting me in the jail, BJP is creating mayhem in Bihar, there are riots. Nitish Kumar is finished, he has no say anymore. Entire BJP has set Bihar ablaze... My health is not good, I am going to get admitted now,” Prasad told news agency ANI on his way to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Prasad, who has been serving jail term in Jharkhand since 23 December in the fodder scam case, reached New Delhi on Thursday morning for treatment at AIIMS. He had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi on 17 March after complaining of uneasiness at Birsa Munda jail.

“The ongoing violence that has erupted in Bihar is against the basic nature of Nitish Kumar. There would be strict action taken against all those people who are responsible for the ongoing law and order problem. It is only a matter of time. Nitish Kumar would never compromise on the issues of law and order and corruption,” said a senior JDU leader based in Patna.

Senior JDU leaders point out that apart from the violence, another reason to worry the state government is that Kumar enjoyed support of minorities, who now feel threatened because of the disturbances. The latest incident happened in Nalanda district on Wednesday in which 20 people were injured, including four police personnel.

“Nalanda is the district which is associated with Nitish Kumar himself so violence in his area is a worrying sign for the party. The loss in Araria Lok Sabha byelection and Jehanabad assembly bypoll to RJD is a cause of concern for JDU,” added the JDU leader.

According to PTI, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat, has been named in an FIR (first information report) lodged in connection with a clash in the Nathnagar police station area of Bhagalpur district on 17 March.

Senior RJD leaders feel that there will be crucial political fallouts of the ongoing events in the state. “The turn of events have shown utter helplessness of Nitish Kumar. The way things are going the next election in Bihar is increasingly going towards being a BJP versus RJD contest,” a senior RJD leader said requesting anonymity.

