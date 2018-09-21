India calls off foreign minister level meeting with Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: HT

New Delhi:India on Friday called off the proposed foreign minister level talks with Pakistan in light of a fresh attack against security forces in Kashmir, saying its neighbour will not mend its ways and any talks with it will be meaningless.

The sudden turn of events brings the frosty bilateral ties between the Asian rivals back to status quo after briefly showing promise of improvement on Thursday when India accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that the respective foreign ministers meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this month.

Hizbul Mujahideen on Friday morning abducted and killed three personnel of the state police, senior security force officials confirmed. A statement from the external affairs ministry said that since Thursday, two “deeply disturbing” events took place—the “brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the recent release of a series of 20 postage stamps by Pakistan glorifying a terrorist and terrorism.”

The statement said the evil agenda of Pakistan behind its proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning stands exposed and “the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office. Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless,” said the statement.

The meeting was to take place between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, wherein the outfit abducted and killed two special police officers (SPO) and a constable from the state police, in Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The policemen who were abducted and killed have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh and Nisar Ahmad Dhobi.

The abductions come just two days after the Hizbul Mujahideen circulated a video, threatening to kill all Kashmiris who did not resign from the Jammu and Kashmir police force, within the following four days.