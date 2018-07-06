Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption

Nawaz Sharif, who is in London tending to his critically ill wife, is expected to appeal.

New Delhi: A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Friday sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison over the purchase of upscale London flats, prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbas said.

Sharif, who is in London tending to his critically ill wife, is expected to appeal. His daughter Maryam, widely seen as his political heir, was sentenced to a seven-year term, Geo TV and several other TV channels said.

Sharif has previously described the court proceedings against him as politically motivated and a judicial witchhunt.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court in July 2017 disqualified Nawaz Sharif over long-running corruption allegations against him and his family, a move that saw Sharif tender his resignation—triggering political turmoil and putting a question mark over Pakistan’s commitment to democracy.

The court asked the national anti-corruption bureau to launch a probe into the allegations against Sharif, which stem from the Panama Papers leak last year linking his family to lucrative offshore businesses. Sharif has always denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the investigation as biased and inaccurate.

(With inputs from Reuters)