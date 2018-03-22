 AAP govt’s sops for using environment-friendly fuel in Delhi budget - Livemint
AAP govt’s sops for using environment-friendly fuel in Delhi budget

Presenting estimates for FY19, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said this is the first ‘green budget’ of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city
Thu, Mar 22 2018.
PTI
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced 50% concession in registration of CNG cars. File photo: PTI

New Delhi: The budget presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday has given thrust on reducing pollution levels in the national capital by proposing various measures, including concession in registration of CNG cars.

Presenting estimates for the 2018-19 fiscal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said this is the first ‘Green budget’ of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city.

“We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD departments for devising a unified system of pollution control to bring down levels of different pollutants,” he said.

Sisodia announced 50% concession in registration of CNG cars, and said solar panels will be installed over 16km cycle track.

As many as 1,000 indoor display boards will be installed in government buildings to display information on air pollution levels. There will also be subsidy for restaurants to encourage them to move from using coal to electricity or gas-based tandoors.

First Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 02 29 PM IST
